BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE BAF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,192. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.
BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.