BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE BAF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,192. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.