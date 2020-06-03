BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 12,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,896. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

