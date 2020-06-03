Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE BIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 128,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.67.
Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
