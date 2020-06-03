Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NYSE BIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 128,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

