Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MUI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,872. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

