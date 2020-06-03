Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MUI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,872. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.
About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd
