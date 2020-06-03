BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a None dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

MNE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

