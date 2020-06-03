BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a None dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.
MNE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.
BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile
