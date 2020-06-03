BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NYSE:BST traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,054. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

