BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE:BST traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,054. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.
About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust
Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.