Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

BUI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,191. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

