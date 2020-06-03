Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
BUI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,191. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.
About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst
