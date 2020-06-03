Bokf Na Buys 425 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.65. 2,195,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

