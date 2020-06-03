Bokf Na Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $10,304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $3,594,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

INTU traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.17. 495,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.93. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

