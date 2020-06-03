Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,753 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.96% of Boyd Gaming worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. 104,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

