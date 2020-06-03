BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.00

Shares of BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.48.

The stock has a market cap of $12.33 million and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.96.

BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

