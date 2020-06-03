Brickley Wealth Management Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average of $211.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

