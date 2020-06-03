Brokerages Anticipate Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.35). Beyondspring reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Beyondspring by 118.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyondspring by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Beyondspring during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Beyondspring during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Beyondspring has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $453.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.17.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

