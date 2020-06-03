Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.49. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.32. 886,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,646. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.13 and a 200-day moving average of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,224 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Illumina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,327,928,000 after buying an additional 81,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after buying an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $663,379,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

