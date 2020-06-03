Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $173.42

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of UNP traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.69. 257,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,368. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 911.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

