Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Brooks Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

