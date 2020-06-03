Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 1st

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

BF.B stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,493. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $72.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.42 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

