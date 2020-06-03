Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1743 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Brown-Forman stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 238,652 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BF/B shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Brown-Forman from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown-Forman from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.