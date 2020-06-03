CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

