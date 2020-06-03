Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 13,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,257. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

