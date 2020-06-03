Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 13,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,257. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile
