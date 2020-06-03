Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.001.

Shares of CHW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

