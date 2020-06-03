Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.001.

Shares of CHW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Dividend History for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit