Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 19th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.