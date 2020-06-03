Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 19th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.73.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
