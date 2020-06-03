Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of CSQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,047. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
