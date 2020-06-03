Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of CSQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,047. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

