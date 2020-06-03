Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 158,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $163,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

VEA traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,992,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

