Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,503 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $46,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,811,000 after buying an additional 259,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. 1,652,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,541,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $123.90 and a 52 week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

