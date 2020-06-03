Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Stake Reduced by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 3.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $325,118,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.23. 19,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,485. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

