Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

CCBG traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $336.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.90. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stan W. Connally acquired 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,556 shares of company stock worth $132,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

