Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 210.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Shares of CASS opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.97%.

CASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

