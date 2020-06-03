Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading 30.8% Higher

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET) shares traded up 30.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17, 118,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 38,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cathedral Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd will post -0.2666667 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and well planning and drilling optimization services.

