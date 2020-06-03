Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.51. The stock had a trading volume of 286,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

