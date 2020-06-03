Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,238 shares during the period. Celestica makes up approximately 2.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Celestica worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Celestica by 883.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 128,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celestica by 169.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 243.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 500.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 25,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.18. Celestica Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

