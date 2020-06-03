Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Cerner has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cerner to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,806. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.