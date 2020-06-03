Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.20

Shares of Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd (CVE:NZP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 68550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

