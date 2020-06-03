Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $206-209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.22 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $47,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,160,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,607 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

