Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

CMG traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,489. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$3.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.89 million and a PE ratio of 16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

