County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

ICBK stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. Research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

