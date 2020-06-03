Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Shares Up 6.6%

Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.59, 1,923,917 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,522,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, Benchmark cut Creative Realities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Realities stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Creative Realities at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

