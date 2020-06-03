CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.72. 82,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,371. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

