CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Down 0.9%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, 15,724 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 325,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 177.54% and a negative return on equity of 163.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

