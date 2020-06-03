Curzon Energy (LON:CZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.89

Curzon Energy PLC (LON:CZN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 4062628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75.

Curzon Energy Company Profile (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coalbed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

