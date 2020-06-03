Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,164,668 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Duke Energy worth $403,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. 165,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

