EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:ETX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,837. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.
EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.