EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,837. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

