Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

