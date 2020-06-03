Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.85.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd
See Also: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.