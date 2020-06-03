EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE EVG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 6,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.70.
EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile
