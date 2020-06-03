EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EVG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 6,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

