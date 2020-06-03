Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 17,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,206. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

