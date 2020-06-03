Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ETV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 19,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $147,744.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,905,725.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

