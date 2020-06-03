Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:ETY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 220,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.