Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 220,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

