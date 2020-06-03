Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of EXG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.18.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile
