Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of EXG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

