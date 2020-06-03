Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Announces Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

ERJ stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.44.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

