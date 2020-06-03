Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Raised to $101.00

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.54. 263,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,553. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,283,939.06. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,821. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,074 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

